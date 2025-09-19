Bilawal welcomes Pak-Saudi defence pact

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated the Prime Minister and his entire team on successfully reaching a defence agreement with Saudi Arabia, calling it a “positive development” for both nations.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Bilawal said the deal strengthens national security, stating, “an attack on Pakistan will now be seen as an attack on Saudi Arabia.” He praised Pakistan’s past resilience, recalling that “we faced India and won in war.”

The PPP chairman expressed hope that the Prime Minister would fulfill his promises regarding speedy development projects in Karachi, and stressed that natural disasters should not be politicized.

Bilawal criticized political opponents for exploiting crises and highlighted the ongoing hardships faced by flood victims across the country, particularly in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, due to historic flooding.

He revealed that he had requested the Prime Minister to provide aid through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and emphasized the urgent need for Pakistan to appeal for international assistance. “The global appeal should have gone out immediately — it’s the right of our flood-affected citizens,” he stated.

Bilawal concluded by warning that many in Sindh’s riverine (katcha) areas are still vulnerable as the flood situation unfolds.