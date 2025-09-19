Egypt felicitates Pakistan, Saudi Arabia on strategic defence agreement

Dar and Egypt's FM also exchanged views on regional and international developments

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister of Egypt Dr. Badr Abdelatty has warmly felicitated Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on the signing of the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement, calling it an important milestone in strengthening partnership, trust and cooperation.

He extended the felicitation during a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments, underscoring the importance of peace, stability and economic progress.

They reaffirmed their commitment to multilateral cooperation and look forward to substantive interactions at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting next week.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud signed the “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement”.

This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.

The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.

