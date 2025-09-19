Saudi agreement reached after months of effort, not overnight: Ishaq Dar

Foreign Minister says historic Pakistan-Saudi pact was years in the making.

LONDON (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the recent agreement with Saudi Arabia was not finalised overnight but took months of diplomatic efforts.

During a visit to inspect preparations for an upcoming convention, Dar addressed the media, highlighting that the understanding between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had informally existed for years.

He noted that other countries have expressed interest in joining similar agreements but said it was too early to discuss those developments publicly.

“Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times,” Dar said, adding that Riyadh is equally pleased with the formalization of the deal.

He emphasized the significance of Saudi support during times of international pressure, saying, “Every Muslim is willing to sacrifice for the sanctity of the Haramain Sharifain (the two holy places).”

The comments underscore growing strategic ties between Islamabad and Riyadh, with potential for broader regional cooperation.