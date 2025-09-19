Pakistan-Saudi defence pact purely strategic, not against any country: FO

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan has said that the leadership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is committed to taking bilateral ties to new heights, adding that the historic defense pact signed between the two countries is not directed against any third state.

During the weekly media briefing, the spokesperson said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia on September 17 at the invitation of the Saudi King, where he received a warm welcome. Official-level talks were held, with delegations from both sides participating.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share unique ties of brotherhood and cooperation, and the Pakistani people hold deep reverence for the land of the Two Holy Mosques. Since the 1960s, defense cooperation has remained a cornerstone of bilateral relations, and both leaderships are determined to take these ties to new heights.

The spokesperson stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reviewed their historic and strategic ties and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed the strategic defense pact.

According to Shafqat Ali Khan, the agreement reflects enhanced defense cooperation and mutual security between the two countries, stipulating that aggression against one will be considered aggression against both.

Read also: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan should take lead in guiding Islamic world: Fazl

He emphasized that the pact formalizes decades-long partnership, is purely defensive in nature, and is not aimed at any third country. Instead, it will play an important role in promoting peace, security, and stability in the region.

The FO spokesperson also informed that an emergency Islamic Summit was held in Doha, Qatar, attended by representatives from more than 50 Islamic countries, where Israeli aggression and the killing of innocent civilians were discussed.

He added that the meeting of OIC foreign ministers prepared a joint communiqué, unanimously adopted, declaring Israeli attacks illegal and unprovoked. Pakistan’s foreign minister condemned Israeli aggression, appreciated Qatar’s mediation role, and raised the issue at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, demanding immediate debate.

The joint communiqué called for holding Israel accountable for violations of international law, condemned atrocities against Palestinians, and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

