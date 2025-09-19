Saudi Arabia, Pakistan should take lead in guiding Islamic world: Fazl

He said that JUI-F is not just the voice of Pakistan but of the entire Muslim Ummah.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday expressed happiness over the defense agreement signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He emphasized that two countries should take the lead in guiding the Islamic world.

Addressing participants of a peace march, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Muslim countries must unite. He noted that there is ongoing talk about the occupation of Palestine, and stressed that a strong stance should be adopted regarding the Palestinian issue. He said that JUI-F stands with their Palestinian brothers.

Fazlur Rehman further said that the Islamic Summit in Doha marks a move towards forming an Islamic bloc. He urged support for the summit rather than discouragement.

The JUI-F chief also stated that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam is not just the voice of Pakistan but of the entire Muslim Ummah. He said that the party has advocated for the rights of the people in every province, and pointed out that there is no sign of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman concluded by saying that Balochistan is plagued with unrest, and although they do not wish to march towards Islamabad, but the government's attitude is forcing them to consider it.

