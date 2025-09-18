PM Shehbaz reaches London on 4-day official visit

To meet UK officials, business leaders, and address Pakistani community before heading to US

LONDON (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in London for a four-day official visit, during which he will engage with British officials, business leaders, and members of the Pakistani diaspora.

Before reaching London, the prime minister made a brief stop in Geneva to inquire about the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Reports suggest that Nawaz Sharif may travel to London in the coming days.

Also read: President Zardari reaches Urumqi



The prime minister is accompanied by senior federal ministers, including Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, and Atta Tarar.

During his stay, Shehbaz Sharif is expected to hold meetings with top UK government officials, as well as leaders of the Pakistani business community. He will also address a convention of the Pakistani community in London.

Following his UK visit, the prime minister is scheduled to depart for the United States on September 21.