PM Shehbaz arrives in Qatar to attend emergency Arab-Islamic summit

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Qatar on a day-long official visit to attend the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit being held in Doha on Monday.

At the Doha airport, Qatar's Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed the Prime Minister and the Pakistani delegation.

The Summit has been convened in the wake of Israel's airstrikes on Doha and worsening human rights situation in Palestine.

Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are part of the high-level delegation of the Prime Minister.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan attaches immense importance to its relations with Qatar and strongly condemns Israeli aggression against Qatar and other regional states.

In a show of solidarity and regional unity, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Doha on Thursday last and met with Qatari leadership to reaffirm Pakistan's unwavering support for Qatar's security and sovereignty, and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.

The participation of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and other Muslim leaders in the emergency summit, being held in Doha today, is a testament to the unwavering resolve to strengthen unity within the Muslim Ummah and establish regional peace.