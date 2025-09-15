Dar, Turkish FM strongly condemn Israeli strikes on Qatar

They reaffirmed unwavering support for the Palestinian cause

DOHA (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Doha on Monday.

The two leaders strongly condemned Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified strikes on Qatar and other nations in the region, amidst the ongoing aggression in Palestine.

They reaffirmed unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, underlined the importance of the OIC and the Arab League in mobilizing collective action of the Muslim Ummah, and welcomed the convening of the Arab-Islamic Summit.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for a day-long official visit to Qatar to participate in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit being held in Doha today.

The summit has been convened in the wake of Israel's airstrikes on Doha and worsening human rights situation in Palestine.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the prime minister. Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar is already in Doha.

Heads of States and Governments and senior officials from the OIC Member Countries are expected to participate in the Summit.

