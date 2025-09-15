PMD predicts more rains in KP, Punjab, Kashmir and GB

The moist currents from the Arabian Sea and a westerly wave are expected to affect the region.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorms in the upper parts of the country during the coming week with occasional gaps, as moist currents from the Arabian Sea and a westerly wave are expected to affect the region from the evening of September 15 to September 19.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak and Waziristan from September 16 to 19 with occasional breaks.

Scattered rain and thundershowers are also expected in Kashmir, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from the night of September 15 to September 19, with isolated heavy falls likely on September 16 and 18.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar are likely to receive rain-wind/thunderstorms during September 16 to 19.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum between September 16 and 19, while Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad are likely to experience rain on September 18 and 19. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in some areas.

Meanwhile, mainly dry weather will prevail over most parts of Sindh and Balochistan, with partly cloudy conditions along the coastal belt.

