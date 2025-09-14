PM Shehbaz announces relief package for flood-affected people

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a relief package for individuals affected by the floods.

In his address, while announcing the relief package for flood victims, Prime Minister stated that the floods have caused significant destruction in various parts of the country, resulting in loss of lives as well as immense damage to livestock and homes.

He added that electricity bills for August will be waived for domestic consumers in flood-affected areas. "For those who have already paid their August bills, the amount will be refunded in the next bill," he added.

Yesterday, the PM chaired a high-level meeting on the issue during which he said that a comprehensive relief package regarding electricity bills for the affected regions would be finalized and announced after the conclusion of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He further instructed that electricity bills already paid by flood-affected consumers for August 2025 would be adjusted in the upcoming month’s bills.

Highlighting the scale of devastation, Shehbaz said floods had displaced and affected millions of people across Pakistan. “In this difficult time, we are making every possible effort to ease the pain of our people,” he added.