President Zardari makes historic visit to China's J-10C fighter jet complex

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari, in his capacity as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, paid a historic visit to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) aircraft complex, the facility where the J-10C fighter jets are built.

According to the official statement, Zardari visited the site on the 128th day after the ceasefire with India. He met with Chinese scientists and engineers and was given a detailed briefing on J-10, JF-17, and J-20 stealth fighters, as well as drones, autonomous units, and multi-domain operations.

The president praised the performance of the J-10 and JF-17, saying they had strengthened the Pakistan Air Force and played a stellar role during the May 2025 Battle of Haq and Operation Banyan Marsous.

He described AVIC as a symbol of China’s advanced technology and the deep-rooted Pakistan-China strategic partnership. Zardari also reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to step up cooperation with China in defense production and aviation.

Notably, Zardari became the first foreign head of state to visit the complex. He was accompanied by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, First Lady Asifa Bhutto Zardari, Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Pakistan’s Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong.