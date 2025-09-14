FM Dar reaches Doha for Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

Summit is being regarded as significant for devising a joint strategy on regional situatiion

DOHA (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Doha to attend the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convened in response to the Israeli attack on Qatar.

Upon his arrival, he was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the OIC, and senior officials of the Qatari government.

The emergency summit is being regarded as highly significant for devising a joint strategy on the regional situation and Israeli aggression.

Earlier in Doha, Ishaq Dar also met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of the preparatory Foreign Ministers’ meeting for the summit.

During their discussions, both leaders strongly condemned Israel’s illegal strikes on Qatar and other Muslim nations, calling them a clear violation of sovereignty and international law.

They reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and emphasized the urgent need for unity within the Muslim Ummah.

