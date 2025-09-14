CM Murad says Sindh govt prepared to tackle floods

He stated that around 30,000 people have been relocated to safe areas in Kashmore

SUKKUR (Dunya News) - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has stated that the Sindh government is fully prepared to handle floods, with protecting all barrages being a top priority.

Speaking to the media in Sukkur, the chief minister said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had inspected the Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

He also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for implementing agricultural and climate emergencies following the federal cabinet meeting.

He emphasized that assistance for flood victims should be provided as soon as possible through the Benazir Income Support Programme.

Due to climate change, floods occur every few years, and he urged the Prime Minister to immediately appeal to the United Nations for relief.

Murad Ali Shah noted that the water inflow at Guddu Barrage exceeded 6 lacs cusecs, and it is estimated that a flood of 6.5 to 7 lacs cusecs could pass through Sukkur Barrage. Efforts have been made to strengthen the embankments between Guddu and Sukkur, with the primary focus being on saving lives.

He stated that around 30,000 people have been relocated to safe areas in Kashmore, and currently, no one is in relief camps there.

Medical camps in Kashmore and Ghotki are operational, with people seeking assistance.

Murad Ali Shah added that from 2010 to 2025, the height of river embankments has been raised, and the current floodwater is flowing below the embankment level.

