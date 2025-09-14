Mild earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT (Dunya News) - Tremors were felt in Gilgit, Skardu, Astore and nearby areas on Sunday, sending people rushing out of their homes in fear.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake measured 3.7 on the Richter scale with a depth of 25 kilometers. Its epicenter was located 34 kilometers southwest of Skardu.

Although the tremors shook residents for a short while, no reports of casualties or major damage have come in so far. Authorities are keeping an eye on the situation, but life has largely returned to normal after the scare.