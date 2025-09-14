Asif questions absence of Gandapur, PTI leaders from funeral of martyrs

He hits out at Gandapur, PTI leaders for not attending funeral of martyrs in KP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has hit out at KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI leaders for not attending the funeral prayers of army personnel who sacrificed their lives in fight against terrorists in South Waziristan operation.

Taking to social media handle X, the defence minister questioned the PTI leadership with whom it stands with, - those who are martyred in the defence of the country or those who are terrorists and sponsored by India – the worst enemy of Pakistan.

“Indian-sponsored terrorists from Afghanistan martyred our 12 Jawans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Civil and military leadership attended the funeral of the martyrs, but no representative of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or the PTI leadership was present,” the defence minister said

It should be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and others attended the funeral prayers of 12 soldiers martyred by terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said terrorists were coming from Afghanistan, adding, “We have made it clear to Afghanistan that it should choose between Pakistan and the terrorists.