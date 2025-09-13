PM Shehbaz, COAS Asim stress urgent Afghan repatriation during Bannu visit

BANNU (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Afghan nationals are involved in recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan and their early repatriation has become inevitable.

According to security sources, the prime minister and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Bannu, where they attended a high-level meeting on terrorism and security matters.

Sources further confirmed that both leaders also took part in the funeral prayers of 12 soldiers who were martyred during the South Waziristan operation.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that terrorism would continue to be met with a strong response, leaving no room for ambiguity. He stated that the ringleaders and facilitators of terrorists operating in Pakistan are based in Afghanistan and are being supported by India.

The premier remarked that Afghanistan has been clearly told to make a choice between harbouring foreign elements or fostering relations with Pakistan. He stressed that Afghan nationals illegally residing in the country must be repatriated at the earliest, as their involvement in crossing the border to carry out terror attacks cannot be ignored.

12 soldiers martyred, 35 terrorists killed in KP operations

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that the Pakistani nation rejects divisive politics and misleading narratives on terrorism. He warned that anyone facilitating foreign actors and Indian-backed terror proxies would be dealt with firmly.

He also stated that the resilient people of Pakistan, particularly those of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stand united with the state and armed forces like a solid wall against such proxies.

Any necessary administrative and legal measures required to respond more effectively to terrorism would be implemented without delay, he added.

Security officials reported that the prime minister and Field Marshal also visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Bannu to inquire after the injured. Meanwhile, the Corps Commander in Peshawar briefed them in detail about the security situation in the region. The prime minister was formally received by the top military commander upon arrival at the Bannu cantonment.