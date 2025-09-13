12 soldiers martyred, 35 terrorists killed in KP operations

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Twelve soldiers were martyred as 35 Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed in two different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations were conducted from 10-13 September.

It said an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted by the security sorces in Bajaur on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorist’s location, and after an intense fire exchange, twenty two Indian sponsored militants were killed.

In another encounter that took place in South Waziristan District, thirteen more terrorists were neutralized by the security forces. However, during intense fire exchange, twelve brave soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

“Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed physical involvement of Afghan nationals in these heinous acts. Besides, use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by Fitna al Khawarij terrorists continues to remain a grave point of concern,” ISPR said.

Pakistan expects the interim Afghan government to uphold its responsibilities and deny use of its soil for terrorists activities against Pakistan.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier, security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mastung district of Balochistan, according to the Pakistani military’s media wing, targeting the reported presence of terrorists linked to cross-border networks.

In a statement on Friday, ISPR stated that during the operation, troops engaged the hideout and, following an intense exchange of fire, four Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed.

The terrorists were described as being actively involved in various terrorist activities in the region.

Security forces recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives from the site. The discovery highlighted the scale of the terrorists’ operations and their ability to conduct attacks in the area.

