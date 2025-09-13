PM commends security forces for eliminating 35 Fitna al Khwarij terrorists

Prime minister paid tribute to twelve security forces Jawans who fought with bravery

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday lauded the security forces for eliminating 35 Fitna al Khwarij terrorists in two different operations in District Bajaur and District South Waziristan.

The prime minister paid tribute to twelve security forces Jawans who fought with bravery and embraced martyrdom while fighting the terrorists, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada and expressed his condolences with the bereaved families.

He said in the fight against terrorism, the security forces were standing like solid rock and the entire nation paid tribute to them.

The prime minister also reiterated the resolve to eradicate terrorism of all kinds from the country.

Twelve soldiers were martyred as 35 Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed in two different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations were conducted from 10-13 September.

It said an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted by the security sorces in Bajaur on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorist’s location, and after an intense fire exchange, twenty two Indian sponsored militants were killed.

In another encounter that took place in South Waziristan District, thirteen more terrorists were neutralized by the security forces. However, during intense fire exchange, twelve brave soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

“Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed physical involvement of Afghan nationals in these heinous acts. Besides, use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by Fitna al Khawarij terrorists continues to remain a grave point of concern,” ISPR said.