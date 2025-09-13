President Zardari honoured with banquet in Chengdu

CHENGDU (Dunya News) – During his official visit to China, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari was hosted at a formal dinner, held in his honour by Wang Xiaohui, Party Secretary of the Sichuan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China.

President Zardari attended the event alongside First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Also present were Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong.

President Zardari thanked the Chinese host for the warm hospitality and highlighted his family's four-generation-long special relationship with China.

In a touching moment, the Chinese host expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its support during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake. The dinner featured a violin performance of the Pakistani patriotic song Dil Dil Pakistan, which was warmly received by the attendees.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-China friendship and cooperation, emphasizing the enduring bond between the two nations.