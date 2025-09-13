President Zardari calls for expanding Pak-China cooperation in various fields

'The world is changing, but China and Pakistan will remain iron-clad brothers,' Li says

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday emphasised the significance of expanding cooperation between Pakistan and China in political, economic and cultural fields.

The president, who is currently in China on an official visit, stated this when he held a with Li Shulei, Member of the Political Bureau and Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee in Chengdu, China.

Both sides explored opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation across political, economic, and cultural spheres.

The president also underlined Pakistan’s commitment to deepening people-to-people contacts and public diplomacy.

He thanked Li for hosting him in Sichuan and felicitated him and the organizers on the successful holding of the Second Golden Panda Awards International Culture Forum, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Li Shulei said that President Xi Jinping had sent his best wishes and greetings to President Zardari and recalled their meeting during the President’s visit in February this year.

He also appreciated President Zardari’s recent article in China Daily, underlining the high regard in which Pakistan’s perspectives were held in China.

Li further observed that both he and President Xi highly valued the leadership shown by President Zardari in strengthening the Pakistan-China partnership.

“The world is changing, but China and Pakistan will remain iron-clad brothers. Today, the world needs and deserves the fragrance of books rather than the smell of gunpowder,” he said.

