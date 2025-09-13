Ishaq Dar heads to Qatar for emergency Arab-Islamic talks

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Preparations have been finalised for Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar's visit to Qatar, diplomatic sources confirmed.

Dar is expected to depart for Doha within the next few hours to participate in a high-level meeting of foreign ministers from Islamic and Arab countries.

According to sources, the meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Doha, and will focus on assessing the situation following recent Israeli attacks on Qatar.

PM Shehbaz to join emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Qatar

In his address, the Deputy Prime Minister will firmly express solidarity and full support for Qatar, while the summit is also expected to include strong condemnation of the Israeli aggression.

Diplomatic insiders added that the foreign ministers will explore a joint strategy against Israeli hostilities, and will also discuss the ongoing Israeli and Zionist brutality in Gaza.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may also attend the Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, expected to take place the day after tomorrow.