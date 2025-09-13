PM Shehbaz to join emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Qatar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Qatar on 15 September to attend the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha.

The gathering, convened with Pakistan’s support, comes amid escalating tensions following Israeli airstrikes and intensifying hostilities in Palestine.

The summit has been called in response to Israel’s continued aggression, including attempts to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank and the forced displacement of Palestinian families. Leaders and senior officials from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states are set to attend the high-level meeting.

Ishaq Dar heads to Qatar for emergency Arab-Islamic talks

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a preparatory meeting of Foreign Ministers will be held on 14 September ahead of the leaders’ summit. Pakistan will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who will participate in the deliberations to finalise the agenda and recommendations for heads of state.

The Foreign Office spokesperson emphasised that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Qatar and continues to strongly condemn Israeli aggression in the region. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz visited Doha, where he met Qatari leadership to reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for Qatar’s sovereignty, regional stability, and the broader cause of peace in the Middle East.