Bushra Bibi's son arrested for shooting employee over negligence

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – Musa Maneka, the son of former First Lady Bushra Bibi and her ex-husband Khawar Maneka, has been arrested after he opened fire at his domestic worker, leaving him injured.

According to police, the incident took place after a heated exchange, during which Musa allegedly got angry over the worker’s negligence. In a fit of rage, he reportedly shot the employee.

District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan, Javed Iqbal, confirmed that the victim, identified as Ali Bahadur, was injured in the firing and immediately shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police say they have taken Musa Maneka into custody and also seized the weapon used in the shooting. An official investigation is now underway.

The shocking incident has raised serious concerns about the abuse of power and lack of restraint among individuals from influential families.

Police officials assured the public that the law would take its course and the matter would be dealt with fairly.

This isn’t the first time the Maneka family has come under the spotlight, but the latest episode has once again sparked public criticism and demands for justice without favouritism.