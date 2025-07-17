ECP issues by-election schedule for NA-175

The seat fell vacant following the disqualification of PTI-backed Jamshed Dasti

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued by-election schedule for NA-175 (Muzaffargarh).

The polling is scheduled to take place on September 10, while candidates can submit their nomination papers until July 25.

The seat fell vacant following the disqualification of PTI-backed Jamshed Dasti.

According to the election schedule, the final list of candidates would be published on August 13, and election symbols would be allotted on August 16.

Jamshed Dasti was disqualified by the ECP over fake degrees.

Reacting on the development, PTI’s parliamentary leader in National Assembly Zartaj Gul said that the decision would be challenged at a higher forum.

Earlier, the ECP has disqualified Jamshed Dasti as Member of the National Assembly (MNA) over fake educational degrees.

The ruling, announced on Tuesday, follows a reference submitted by the speaker of the National Assembly, along with two petitions that challenged the authenticity of Dasti’s educational documents.

The commission, after a detailed examination, declared the degrees to be fake. Both pleas were upheld by the ECP, resulting in Dasti’s disqualification as lawmaker.