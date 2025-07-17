Pakistan, EU deepen strategic security and trade ties in Brussels talks

BRUSSELS (Web Desk) – Pakistan and the European Union held their 10th Political Dialogue in Brussels on Thursday, reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation across a broad range of areas including security, trade, migration, and international affairs.

The meeting was co-chaired by Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service. A statement by Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) highlighted the reaffirmation of the 2019 Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP), which underpins bilateral collaboration.

The EU remains Pakistan’s second-largest trading partner, supported by the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) framework, under which Pakistan benefits from reduced duties on exports to Europe.

Security and counter-terrorism

Both sides acknowledged the importance of multi-faceted cooperation in security, particularly in counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics. They jointly condemned terrorism in all forms and agreed to strengthen collaboration in these domains.

The dialogue also included discussions on the importance of resolving disputes through diplomacy and dialogue while emphasising respect for international law and treaties.

Pakistan and the EU exchanged views on major regional and global issues. They discussed the situations in Ukraine, Gaza, and Indian-occupied Kashmir. Both parties underlined the urgency of peaceful solutions based on international law and the UN Charter.

The two sides called for a ceasefire in Gaza and expressed strong support for a two-state solution to achieve lasting peace in Palestine.

Migration and future engagements

Meaningful cooperation on migration matters was also acknowledged, with plans to hold the third Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Dialogue in 2025.

Pakistan and the EU agreed to convene the 7th Strategic Dialogue in 2025 to further enhance cooperation. The next Political Dialogue meeting will be hosted in Islamabad in 2026.

Broader diplomatic context

The strengthening of EU-Pakistan ties comes amid wider diplomatic developments. Recent engagements with the United States have also reflected a deepening relationship. US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir last month, recognising Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts.

Additionally, US Central Command chief General Michael Kurilla praised Pakistan’s role as a key partner in combating terrorism, including in Balochistan and against groups such as IS-K.