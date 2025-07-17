PM Shehbaz calls for coordinated plan to tackle cloudburst threats

He assured all necessary equipment and resources would be provided to NDMA

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for a coordinated plan—developed in consultation with the provinces—to prevent future losses amid the increasing intensity of cloudbursts.

He made these remarks during a briefing at the National Emergencies Operation Centre of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Islamabad today, where he was updated on the current monsoon rains and flood situation across the country.

The prime minister emphasized that the Ministries of Climate Change and Planning must work closely with the NDMA and provincial governments to formulate an effective strategy to minimise damage caused by heavy rains.

He assured that all necessary equipment and resources would be provided to the NDMA to support this effort.

Shehbaz Sharif also praised the NDMA and provincial authorities for effectively carrying out relief and rescue operations. He expressed confidence that provinces would further strengthen their rescue and relief departments by equipping them with the latest tools and technologies.

Earlier, NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik briefed the prime minister, stating that this year’s monsoon rains are 60 to 70 percent more intense compared to last year.

He noted that, typically, Pakistan experiences around nine monsoon spells, but this year, two to three additional spells are expected.

Despite the increase in rainfall, the chairman ruled out the threat of large-scale flooding, as all rivers in the country are currently flowing at normal levels.

So far, 178 people have lost their lives and around 500 have been injured in rain-related incidents.

