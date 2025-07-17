Funeral prayers for martyred army officer held in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – The funeral prayer for Major Rab Nawaz, who was martyred during an operation against terrorists in Awaran, was offered with full military honours.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister, cabinet ministers, political leaders, and senior military officials attended the funeral. His body was carried from Allama Iqbal Neelum Bridge, and a large number of civilians, as well as civil and military leadership, gathered at the University College Ground to pay their respects. Major Rab Nawaz was affectionately known as "Goshi" among locals.

"The nation is proud of Shaheed Major Rab Nawaz – we salute his sacrifice for the homeland," said AJK PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq.

He also met the martyr’s family and expressed deep condolences, paying rich tribute to Major Rab Nawaz.

He said the entire nation is proud of Shaheed Major Rab Nawaz and salutes his supreme sacrifice for the country.

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq added that the unmatched sacrifices of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism will always be remembered.

