PML-N, JUI-F reach consensus on minority seat in KP Assembly

ANP gets reserved seat via toss in KP

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) on Thursday reached a mutual understanding regarding a minority seat in KP Assembly, avoiding a previously planned toss to get the reserved seat.

The agreement was reached after a thorough consultation held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

As part of the understanding, PML-N withdrew from the toss, allowing the minority seat to go to JUI-F.

Federal Minister Amir Muqam said that PML-N has made this sacrifice to allow for unopposed elections.

He added that the party took this step to prevent any horse trading in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ANP gets reserved seat via toss

Meanwhile, Awami National Party (ANP) has secured a women’s reserved seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly through a coin toss conducted by the Election Commission.

ANP's Shahida Waheed has been elected as an MPA, raising the party’s total number of seats in the KP Assembly to four.

The toss was held between ANP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) after both parties were tied in their eligibility for the reserved seat.

Senior representatives from both the parties were also present during the process.