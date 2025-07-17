Consensus nears on senate polls in KP as govt, opposition discuss 6/5 formula

Government representatives have demanded five general seats instead of four

PESHAWAR (Zeeshan Kakakhel) – A late-night breakthrough on Wednesday appeared imminent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as government and opposition members held a crucial meeting over the upcoming Senate elections, discussing a proposed 6/5 seat-sharing formula that has reportedly gained significant mutual agreement.

Sources revealed that the proposal included allocating three general seats, one technocrat seat, and one women’s seat to the opposition, while four general seats, one technocrat, and one women’s seat would go to the government. However, government representatives have demanded five general seats instead of four.

Government members stated that they will finalize their strategy after internal consultations, while opposition parties have already reached a consensus on a joint approach. It is also being discussed that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will oversee the withdrawal of PTI candidates, a matter currently under deliberation.

Both sides reportedly agree that such a formula is the only viable solution to prevent horse-trading in the Senate polls. A final round of talks is expected tonight, potentially leading to uncontested elections in the province.