Dar reaches Kabul to sign feasibility framework of tri-nation rail project

He will also call on acting PM of Afghanistan to discuss regional developments

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has reached Kabul on a day-long visit to neighbouring Afghanistan to sign the Framework Agreement on Joint Feasibility Study for a tr-nation railway project.

The deputy prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Minister for Railways, SAPM/Special Representative for Afghanistan, and Secretary of Ministry of Railways. On his arrival, he was welcomed by Afghanistan's deputy foreign minister and Pakistan's Ambassador in Kabul Abdul Rehman.

The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan, for the signing of the trilateral Framework Agreement on Joint Feasibility Study for the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project.



The Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project aims to build a rail link to connect Uzbekistan with Pakistan via Afghanistan and facilitate access to Pakistani seaports for Central Asian States. By facilitating regional trade and transit, the project is expected to promote regional stability, growth and development, according to a Foreign Office press release.

DPM Dar’s visit underscores the importance Pakistan attaches to the successful realization of the UAP Railway Project.

The signing of the Framework Agreement on Joint Feasibility Study between the three participating countries in Kabul will be an important step towards its implementation.

During the visit, Dar will also hold meeting with the Afghan acting foreign minister and will call on acting prime minister to discuss bilateral matters and exchange views on regional and international developments.