Pakistan Air Force contingent arrives in UK for Royal International Air Tattoo 2025

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent has arrived in the United Kingdom to participate in the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) 2025, one of the world’s largest military air shows.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the fleet includes JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets and C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, showcasing Pakistan’s advanced aviation capabilities.

The PAF aircraft landed at the Royal Air Force Base Fairford, where aviation enthusiasts and defense observers had eagerly awaited their arrival.

According to ISPR, the PAF’s participation in this prestigious event is a testament to its professional excellence and a clear demonstration of its operational readiness and self-reliance in the aviation industry.

During the journey to the UK, the JF-17 Thunder Block III aircraft successfully conducted aerial refueling operations using the IL-78 tanker aircraft, highlighting the PAF’s long-range operational capability.

ISPR stated that the JF-17 Thunder Block III is fully equipped to handle modern defense challenges, maintain air superiority, and execute a wide range of military missions. The aircraft has already proven its capabilities during recent Pakistan-India engagements.

The participation of the PAF in RIAT 2025 has drawn significant global attention, with the JF-17 Thunder Block III’s advanced combat performance and operational excellence receiving praise from international defense analysts.

