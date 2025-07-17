Section 144 imposed across Punjab amid torrential rains

All forms of swimming have been strictly prohibited in dams, rivers, canals, ponds, and lakes

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government on Thursday imposed Section 144 across the province amid heavy rains and flood alerts.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, all forms of swimming have been strictly prohibited in dams, rivers, canals, ponds, and lakes.

The notification further states that bathing in rainwater accumulated on streets, roads, open areas, or public places is also banned.

Moreover, boating in dams, rivers, canals, lakes and ponds without official permission is completely prohibited.

The monsoon restrictions will remain in effect until August 30.

Earlier in the day, rain emergency was declared across Punjab after heavy downpours wreaked havoc, claiming 63 lives in the province over the past 24 hours.

In a message on social media platform X, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that due to the stormy rains and flood situation, a rain emergency has been declared in various parts of the province.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has released a comprehensive report detailing the human and infrastructural losses caused by ongoing monsoon rains across the province.

According to the report, monsoon-related incidents have resulted in 103 deaths and 393 injuries across Punjab so far this season. Additionally, 128 houses were damaged, and six livestock animals perished due to the relentless rains.