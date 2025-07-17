Five most-wanted fugitives extradited from UAE to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Five most-wanted fugitives have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and extradited to Pakistan, according to a statement from the authorities.

The spokesperson for the Crime Control Department (CCD) confirmed that a successful operation by the Special Operations Cell led to the arrest of these individuals, who had fled Pakistan to avoid prosecution. They were wanted in various cases involving murder and financial fraud.

Among those apprehended is Muhammad Jameel, who was wanted by Sialkot police in a murder case. Another fugitive, Gulbaz Khan, sought by Narowal police in a similar case, was also taken into custody. Faisalabad police had been looking for Muhammad Ilyas for murder, and he has now been arrested as well.

Two suspects involved in financial fraud were also apprehended: Naveed Dar, wanted by the Lahore police, and Shehzam Khurshid, wanted by the Faisalabad police.

The CCD spokesperson emphasised that these arrests are part of an ongoing international crackdown on criminals attempting to evade justice by fleeing abroad.

The five fugitives are scheduled to arrive in Lahore today.

“There will be zero tolerance for those who commit crimes in Pakistan and attempt to hide overseas. They will be captured and brought to justice at any cost,” the spokesperson asserted, adding, “No one is above the law — and fugitives abroad will face strong legal action.”