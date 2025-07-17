PTI spokesperson slams Adiala jail authorities, inflation and political targeting

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram has strongly criticised Adiala Jail authorities for allegedly disregarding court orders, urging the Chief Justice to take immediate notice of what he called 'a mockery of the justice system'.

Speaking at a press conference, Waqas said that Dr Yasmin Rashid is being mistreated in custody due to her political rivalry with Nawaz Sharif and is not being provided essential medical care. He also highlighted the harsh conditions faced by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid, and former Governor Punjab Umar Cheema.

Questioning the disqualification of Jamshed Dasti, Waqas accused the Election Commission of attempting to sideline opposition voices. He added that PTI’s legal team is currently reviewing the matter.

On economic issues, Waqas noted that petrol prices have increased by 82% in the last 15 months, sugar prices have soared to Rs 200 per kg, and overall living costs have doubled. He blamed the government for facilitating a sugar crisis by allowing exports first, leading to artificial shortages and public exploitation.

“Under PTI, petrol cost Rs 150 and sugar price was standing at Rs 86 per kg. Today, both have nearly doubled. The middle class is crushed under this inflation,” he said, calling it a result of policies benefiting mafias.

He concluded by affirming that there is no ambiguity about August 5, stating it was a clear directive from the PTI founder, Imran Khan.