Army major martyred in Balochistan terror attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An officer of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom during a security operation in Balochistan's Awaran district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

In a statement by the army's media wing, the security forces launched an intelligence-based operation in the district, on the reported "presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al-Hindustan."

"During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorist location and resultantly, three Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell," it added.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, Major Syed Rabnawaz Tariq, 34, a resident of Muzafarabad, "a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and paid the ultimate sacrifice".

"...the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve."

The ISPR said sanitisation operation was launched to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The country saw an uptick in militant attacks in May 2025, even as heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.