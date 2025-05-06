Seven soldiers martyred in Mach terrorist attack

Pakistan Pakistan Seven soldiers martyred in Mach terrorist attack

Nefarious designs of India and its proxies will be countered by Pakistan’s security forces

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 06 May 2025 18:39:00 PKT

MACH (Dunya News) – At least seven soldiers were martyred after Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) targeted a vehicle of Pakistan’s security forces using an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Mach area of Kachhi District, Balochistan, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, seven brave soldiers embraced martyrdom during the cowardly attack.

The martyred personnel include: Subedar Umar Farooq (42), resident of Karachi, Naik Asif Khan (28), resident of District Karak, Naik Mashkoor Ali (28), resident of District Orakzai, Sepoy Tariq Nawaz (26), resident of District Lakki Marwat, Sepoy Wajid Ahmed Faiz (28), resident of District Bagh, Sepoy Muhammad Asim (22), resident of District Karak and Sepoy Muhammad Kashif Khan (28), resident of District Kohat.

Read also: COAS Munir warns against foreign-sponsored terrorism in Balochistan

Following the attack, a sanitization operation is underway to eliminate any terrorist presence in the area. Authorities have vowed to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice.

The armed forces, along with the people of Pakistan, remain resolute in their mission to safeguard peace, stability, and development in Balochistan. The sacrifices of these martyrs will only strengthen the nation's resolve against terrorism.

The nefarious designs of India and its proxies will be decisively countered by Pakistan’s valiant security forces and its courageous citizens.

Yesterday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir interacted with participants of 15th National Workshop Balochistan at GHQ.

The army chief stressed that foreign-sponsored terrorism remains the most serious threat to Balochistan’s security and development. He warned that the malicious intentions of hostile elements, aiming to incite violence, spread fear, and destabilize the province, will not be allowed to succeed.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment, the COAS stated: “Terrorism knows no religion, sect, or ethnicity and must be countered with unwavering national unity. Terrorist groups exploiting the Baloch identity to further their destructive agendas are a stain on Baloch honour and patriotism.”



