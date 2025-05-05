COAS Munir warns against foreign-sponsored terrorism in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir interacted with participants of 15th National Workshop Balochistan at GHQ on Monday, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, the workshop brings together a large number of male and female parliamentarians, bureaucrats, civil society members, youth, academia, and media representatives — with significant representation from Balochistan.

The workshop includes interactive sessions, seminars, group discussions, and visits to various parts of the country. Its objective is to equip Balochistan’s future leadership with a deeper understanding of key national and provincial issues, and to help them formulate a unified response.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief highlighted the government’s consistent efforts to improve Balochistan’s socioeconomic landscape. He emphasized that the scale and scope of ongoing and planned initiatives should dispel the widespread disinformation on the matter.

“Many development projects have already started delivering tangible benefits to the people of Balochistan,” he noted.

Appreciating the efforts of civil society in raising awareness among the people — particularly the youth — the COAS underscored their vital role in driving progress and prosperity.

He stressed that foreign-sponsored terrorism remains the most serious threat to Balochistan’s security and development. He warned that the malicious intentions of hostile elements, aiming to incite violence, spread fear, and destabilize the province, will not be allowed to succeed.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment, the COAS stated: “Terrorism knows no religion, sect, or ethnicity and must be countered with unwavering national unity. Terrorist groups exploiting the Baloch identity to further their destructive agendas are a stain on Baloch honour and patriotism.”

He added, “Pakistan desires peace in the region and beyond; however, any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity will be met with a forceful response to safeguard national dignity and the wellbeing of its people.”

The workshop concluded with an engaging and candid Q&A session.

