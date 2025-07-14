Dar affirms Pakistan's dedication to global peace in telephonic conversation with UN chief

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres had a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, during which Pakistan's strong commitment to global peace and security and the peaceful resolution of conflicts was reaffirmed in the context of its presidency of the UN Security Council.

Ishaq Dar highlighted the signature events planned by Pakistan during its presidency to advance these objectives.

Both leaders agreed to meet and collaborate during activities related to Pakistan's presidency of the Security Council in New York next week.

The deputy PM also reiterated Pakistan’s continued support for the United Nations and its personnel in effectively carrying out their mandate.

SCO Meeting Today – Ishaq Dar to Represent Pakistan

On the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan’s Deputy PM Dar will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting being held in Tianjin, China, from today until July 16.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, foreign ministers from China, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will also participate in the meeting.

Read more: Dar to represent Pakistan at SCO FMs meeting in China



During the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, Dar is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of other countries.