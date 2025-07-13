Dar to represent Pakistan at SCO FM's meeting in China

Ishaq Dar will be attending the event at the invitation of Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will lead Pakistani delegation at a three-day meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Tianjin, China from tomorrow.

Ishaq Dar will be attending the event at the invitation of Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

Foreign Ministers of all SCO member States, including Pakistan, China, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will participate in the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting. Foreign Minister of Belarus will attend the Council of Foreign Ministers for the first time as member of SCO.

Read also: Ishaq Dar meets Russia's Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur

The Council of Foreign Ministers is the third highest forum in the SCO format. It focuses on the issues of international relations, as well as foreign and security policies of SCO.

The forum approves the documents, including declaration and statements that are to be presented for the consideration of the Council of Heads of State as well as the decisions to be adopted by the council. The upcoming Council of Heads of State will take place on 31st of the next month and first of September this year in Tianjin, China.

Ishaq Dar will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

