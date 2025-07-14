CM Maryam orders emergency measures amid flood threat in Koh-e-Suleman

The Chief Minister ordered immediate drainage of rainwater in Rajanpur

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the DG Khan administration and relevant authorities to stay on high alert following reports of rising water levels and flooding in the streams and nullahs of the Koh-e-Suleman region.

The chief minister ordered immediate drainage of rainwater in Rajanpur and surrounding areas and instructed the launch of relief operations in flood-affected regions of Taunsa. She also ordered rapid dewatering arrangements across all low-lying areas.

Maryam Nawaz stressed that the hardships caused by stagnant water, particularly for women and children, must be addressed without delay. She instructed officials to ensure prompt and complete water removal from urban and rural localities.

She added that all departments must work in close coordination to provide swift relief to the people of Dera Ghazi Khan and nearby regions facing disruption due to continuous rainfall.