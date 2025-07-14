Monsoon rains claim 16 lives in Balochistan, Indus in low flood

QEUTTA (Dunya News) – At least 16 people, including women and children, have lost their lives and 8 others have been injured in rain-related incidents across Balochistan amid ongoing monsoon downpours.

According to a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the fatalities were reported from Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, Khuzdar, Loralai, Lasbela, and Kohlu districts.

Since June 28, torrential rains and flash floods have damaged 58 houses, of which 47 sustained partial damage and 11 were completely destroyed, the report stated. Low-lying areas have been submerged, causing significant hardship to residents, while multiple link roads have also been disrupted.

Relief operations are underway in the affected regions. The PDMA is supplying food, tents, and essential supplies to affected families, while local authorities and rescue teams have been mobilized to support relief efforts.

Officials have urged the public to exercise caution during the ongoing monsoon spell and avoid unnecessary travel to ensure safety.

LOW FLOOD IN RIVER INDUS

Due to the recent monsoon rains, the water level of the Indus River has risen further at the Guddu Barrage in Kashmore, prompting the Irrigation Department to declare a moderate flood.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, there is a moderate flood at the Taunsa Barrage, while the Guddu and Sukkur barrages are experiencing low-level flooding. The inflow and outflow of water at Taunsa Barrage is recorded at 426,000 cusecs.

The water level of the Indus River continues to rise at Rajanpur, Ghotki, and Taunsa. Several areas in Taunsa have gone underwater. Meanwhile, residents of the riverine (katcha) areas of Rajanpur have started migrating to safer locations.

According to the control room, the water inflow at Guddu Barrage has been recorded at 355,283 cusecs, while the outflow is 315,558 cusecs. Over the past 24 hours, the water level has increased by 13,190 cusecs, and it is expected to rise further in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Sources in the Irrigation Department indicated that due to the ongoing monsoon rains, a further rise in the Indus River’s water level is anticipated.

Meanwhile, the spell of rain continues in various cities across the country. Rain has been reported in cities including Lahore, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Minchinabad, and Renala Khurd, submerging low-lying areas.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Islamabad, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. Rain is also expected in some areas of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.