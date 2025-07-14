Light rain in Lahore turns weather pleasant

The PMD has forecast that the spell of rain will continue until Thursday.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Light rain in the provincial capital Lahore and its adjacent areas in the wee hours of Monday turned the weather pleasant, as second spell of monsoon continues across the country, Dunya News reported.

However, rain also caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as several feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, leading to power outages in multiple areas.

According to details, rain was reported from Defence, Ghazi Road, Ferozepur Road, Walton, Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Gulshan Ravi, Jail Road, Gulberg, Garden Town, Kalma Chowk, Sanda, and other parts of the city.

Rain was also reported from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Bahawalnagar, Manchanabad, Murree, Rajanpur, Peshawar, Khyber, Malakand, and several other cities.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the spell of rain will continue until Thursday.

