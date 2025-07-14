CM Maryam orders creation of no-bird zones around airport areas

Govt has decided to shut down all illegal slaughterhouses, poultry farms near airports

LAHORE (APP) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, in a decisive step to enhance aviation safety, has directed the launch of a comprehensive operation to eliminate bird hazards around Lahore’s airports.

The initiative aims to protect passenger aircraft from bird strikes by declaring specific areas as “no-bird zones” and eliminating activities that attract flocks of birds.

To implement this measure, the CM has mobilised the district administration, the Punjab Wildlife Department, and the Environmental Protection Authority. She also instructed Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to activate Punjab’s first dedicated Wildlife Force.

The government has decided to shut down all illegal slaughterhouses and poultry farms operating near airports and has ordered strict enforcement of regulations on garbage disposal by businesses, particularly bakeries and food establishments in sensitive areas.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that no business activity which poses a risk of attracting birds will be allowed near airports. In line with this directive, the Punjab government has issued a formal notification declaring that poultry farms, bakeries, and slaughterhouses lacking environmental protection measures will be banned.

The notification further mandates the proper disposal of animal hides and forbids open dumping practices. The use of lidded garbage bins near airports has been made compulsory.

The notification also calls for the elimination of rooftop grain scattering, pigeon breeding, and large-scale pigeon flying in residential areas. Feeding of birds in temples and public places will also be restricted, with action to be taken under the Punjab Wildlife Act against violators. Wildlife Rangers have been directed to begin operations without delay.

