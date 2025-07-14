PARC Chairman arrested over illegal appointments scandal

332 individuals were hired against only 164 sanctioned posts, allegedly under Dr. Ali's approval.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Chairman, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a case involving illegal appointments within the council.

According to the FIA, its Anti-Corruption Circle apprehended Dr. Ali on allegations of bypassing the official recruitment procedures. He is expected to be presented before the court today (Monday).

The case, filed by the FIA following a directive from the Public Accounts Committee, also named 19 senior officials and agricultural experts from PARC. The accused face charges including receiving bribes in exchange for unlawful hiring.

The agency stated that the recruitment drive violated legal norms and was marred by irregularities. Further legal proceedings are underway.