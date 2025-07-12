Two killed in Tandlianwala road accident

Published On: Sat, 12 Jul 2025 07:28:26 PKT

TANDLIANWALA (Dunya News) – At least two people were killed and three other sustained injuries in a road accident in Tandlianwala on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident in the outskirts of Tandlianwala where two vehicles collided due to over-speeding, killing two persons on the spot and injuring three others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to rescue teams all the three injured persons were in critical condition.

