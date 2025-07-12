Roof collapse kills one, injures two labourers in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – One labourer was killed and two other were wounded when roof of an under-construction house collapsed in Gujranwala on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, roof of an under-construction house near Manchar Wali Pully area of Gujranwala suddenly caved-in, burying three labourers under the debris.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved one dead body from the rubble and pulled out two other in injured condition. Later, the rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

