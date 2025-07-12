NDMA issues flash flood alerts for Punjab, KP, Balochistan until Thursday

Alerts have been issued in anticipation of widespread to heavy rainfall across the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued a series of impact-based weather alerts highlighting potential flood and flash flood risks in various regions of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan.

In Punjab, widespread rainfall is expected across districts including Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Narowal, and surrounding areas.

Additionally, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast for the southern districts of DG Khan, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan. This weather activity may result in medium to high flows in torrents of DG Khan and Rajanpur, while nullahs originating from the Pir Panjal range in northeastern Punjab may experience a significant rise in water levels.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely between July 12 to 17 in areas including Dir, Swat, Besham, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Charsadda, Bannu, Buner, Swabi, and Waziristan. This may lead to increased flows in the Kabul River and its tributaries, including Swat, Panjkora, and Kalpani nullahs. River Swat and Panjkora, along with their associated streams, may swell due to rainfall in their catchments. River Kabul at Nowshera is expected to reach low flood levels.

In Balochistan, an active weather system is likely to trigger isolated rains and thunderstorms from July 13 to 17 in Ziarat, Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Surab, Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Awaran, Khuzdar, Dera Bugti, and surrounding areas. There is a possibility of flash flooding in local streams and nullahs, particularly in the torrents originating from the Kirthar Range.

Authorities are advised to ensure the readiness of emergency teams, availability of machinery, and clearance of drainage systems. Tourists should avoid high-altitude areas, while residents in vulnerable zones must secure valuables, vehicles, and livestock, and keep essential supplies ready for 3–5 days.

District administrations, especially in northeastern and central Punjab, should deploy dewatering equipment to manage urban flooding. Citizens are urged to avoid flooded roads, low bridges, and causeways.

NDMA is closely coordinating with PDMAs, DDMAs, and relevant agencies for timely alerts and effective response. The public should stay informed via TV, radio, SMS, and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app.

