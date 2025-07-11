Pakistan Navy personnel honoured with military awards in special ceremony

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan Navy personnel honoured with military awards in special ceremony

13 officers awarded the coveted Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) while 11 others received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 11 Jul 2025 22:54:20 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News): Officers, Chief Petty Officers (CPOs), sailors, and civilian personnel of the Pakistan Navy have been awarded prestigious military honours during a special ceremony held on Friday to recognise their services.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was the chief guest at the event. The ceremony was held to acknowledge the outstanding performance and dedication of Pakistan Navy personnel across various ranks.

During the ceremony, 13 officers were awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) while 11 others received the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military) for their meritorious services.

The ISPR further stated that a total of 183 Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers, and sailors were decorated with Tamgha-e-Khidmat (Military) Class I, II, and III medals.

In addition, 60 officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers, sailors, and civilians were presented with commendation certificates from the Chief of the Naval Staff in recognition of their valuable contributions.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of serving and retired senior officers of the Pakistan Navy, who came together to honour their comrades. The event reflected the spirit of pride, discipline, and tradition that lies at the heart of Pakistan’s naval forces.