River Indus runs in medium at Chashma

Published On: Sat, 12 Jul 2025 05:40:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus is flowing in medium flood at Chashma while in low flood at Tarbela-Kalabagh and Taunsa-Guddu reaches.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, all other major rivers of the Indus River System (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are running normal.

The FFD has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at isolated places over Islamabad, Punjab (DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ( D I Khan) including the upper catchments of the rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain of moderate-intensity is likely to occur over Punjab (Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan and Faisalabad Division), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu Divisions) and eastern Balochistan besides the upper catchments of rivers Indus and Kabul during the said period.

The River Indus is expected to sustain a medium flood level at Chashma and Taunsa, while remaining at a low flood Ievel at Tarbela, Kalabagh, and Gaddu.

