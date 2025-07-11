Top judicial brass forms committee to tackle enforced disappearances

Decision announced during the NJPMC's 53rd meeting, chaired by CJP Yahya Afridi

ISLAMABAD (News Desk) - The National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) established a dedicated committee to address enforced disappearances through an institutional framework.

The decision was announced during the NJPMC’s 53rd meeting, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court.

The meeting, attended by chief justices of all high courts and the Additional Attorney General for Pakistan, reaffirmed the judiciary’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding constitutional rights.

The newly formed committee on enforced disappearances will evaluate concerns raised by the executive, as conveyed through the Attorney General.

The NJPMC also took measures to shield judicial officers from external pressures, directing high courts to create formal mechanisms for reporting and resolving such issues within a set timeframe.

Significant judicial reforms were approved, including the establishment of a Commercial Litigation Corridor with dedicated courts and benches, and a pilot Double-Docket Court Regime in selected districts. Other initiatives include court-annexed mediation, Model Criminal Trial Courts, and the introduction of district-level mediation and family court facilities.

To enhance judicial consistency, a committee led by Justice (retd) Rehmat Hussain Jafferi was formed to develop performance indicators, standardise training, and address service disparities.

Additionally, the NJPMC approved the creation of a Professional Excellence Index for lawyers induction, with high courts tasked to submit their proposals within 30 days.

The ethical integration of generative AI in judicial processes was discussed, with the National Judicial Automation Committee assigned to draft a guiding charter.

The NJPMC also endorsed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for virtual attendance of undertrial prisoners and police witness statements, and supported judicial training for police officers through academies, as highlighted in a presentation by IGP Punjab.

Following a request from the Additional Attorney General, the committee decided that constitutional petitions related to tax and finance will now be heard by division benches instead of single benches in high courts.

The NJPMC commended the Lahore High Court’s initiatives, such as female bar rooms, daycare centers, and health insurance for judges and their families, urging other high courts to pursue similar support from provincial governments.

The committee also agreed that the NJPMC Secretariat would consider prior consultation with presiding officers before transferring ministerial staff in administrative courts and tribunals to the federal government.

The NJPMC reiterated its dedication to fostering a transparent, efficient, and constitutionally driven judicial system.